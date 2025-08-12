Lok Sabha passes Indian Ports Bill, 2025

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, by voice vote amid continued protests by opposition members of Parliament demanding a discussion on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The bill proposes modernizing India’s port governance, enhancing trade efficiency, and solidifying India’s position as a global maritime leader.

“Replacing colonial-era regulations, the bill reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant, world-class maritime sector,” said the Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, who introduced the bill in the lower house.

A step forward The bill replaces outdated provisions of the Indian Ports Act, 1908, with modern and contemporary regulations. It aims to simplify port procedures and digitalize operations to enhance ease of doing business (EoDB).

The legislation also emphasizes sustainability, incorporating green initiatives, pollution control, and disaster management protocols for sustainable port development. Furthermore, it seeks to improve port competitiveness through transparent tariff policies and better investment frameworks, while ensuring uniform safety standards and planning across all Indian ports.

It will reduce logistics costs by speeding up cargo movement and enhancing connectivity. It is also expected to generate significant employment opportunities in port operations, logistics, warehousing, and allied industries.

Additionally, the bill outlines strict anti-pollution measures and eco-friendly port practices, contributing to a cleaner environment. Exporters and MSMEs will benefit from streamlined procedures and improved infrastructure, reducing bottlenecks and facilitating smoother operations.

“This bill marks a decisive step toward making India’s ports globally competitive while safeguarding the environment and empowering coastal communities. It embodies the vision of ‘ports for prosperity’ and ensures our maritime sector remains future-ready,” said Sonowal.

For ports themselves, the bill provides greater autonomy with accountability, allowing ports to set competitive tariffs within a transparent framework. It introduces integrated planning for long-term port development, ensuring cargo growth and improved hinterland connectivity.

A boost to coastal shipping is also envisioned, with seamless integration with inland waterways and multimodal transport systems. The bill provides flexibility in funding, making clear provisions for public-private partnerships (PPPs) and foreign investment in port projects.

Strong institutional framework The Maritime State Development Council (MSDC), comprising representatives from central and State governments, will coordinate national port development strategies. State maritime boards will have authority to effectively manage non-major ports, while dispute resolution committees will expedite the settlement of conflicts between ports, users, and service providers.

“The bill also aims to boost cooperative federalism as the MSDC is aimed at ironing out differences and laying down a smooth way forward for the holistic development of our ports. The bill also provides for the state maritime boards, which help to effectively manage non-major ports, allowing a comprehensive framework for port development," said Sonowal.

"We are creating an ecosystem that will empower our ecosystem to spruce up the maritime prowess of Viksit Bharat, propelling India to become one of the top global maritime nations by 2047,” he added.

In terms of sustainability and safety, the bill mandates waste reception and handling facilities at all ports. It also enforces stringent pollution prevention measures in line with international conventions like MARPOL and Ballast Water Management.

