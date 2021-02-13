Lok Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha on Saturday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, replacing the ordinance.

The bill looks to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT).

It was introduced by the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha on 4 February to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Introducing the bill, Reddy had said that the government was working to take Jammu and Kashmir on the path to development.

He said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to the erstwhile state.

The government is implementing different development projects and schemes in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had raised objection to the bill and asked, "what was the need to bring an ordinance for this?"

Introduction of this bill reflects that the government took the step of abrogating Article 370 without any preparation, Chowdhury alleged.

Speaking against the bill, Hasnain Masoodi (J&K NC) had said this bill is akin to an assault on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"You are continuously increasing confusion...What is the objective of this bill? ...You are taking Jammu and Kashmir towards uncertainty through this bill," he said, adding appointed officers should have connect with the ground realities.

Replying to the discussion on the bill and doubts about statehood for J-K, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had iterated that the union territory would be made a state.









