Lok Sabha passes Jan Vishwas Bill aimed at improving ease of doing business2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:54 PM IST
The Bill proposes to decriminalize 183 provisions in 42 legislations including over half a dozen colonial era laws to make doing business easier.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill during the monsoon session of the parliament. The bill was first introduced in December last year and subsequently referred to the joint committee of the parliament.
