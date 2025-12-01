Lok Sabha passes Manipur Goods and Services Tax Bill 2025 to replace Ordinance

Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-2025 to replace the Ordinance, PTI reported.

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, will replace the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Ordinance, which was promulgated on October 7, 2025.

The 56th GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, had decided to rationalise GST rates on about 375 items by merging the 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs into 2 – 5 and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent rate has been proposed on ultra-luxury items.

The new tax rates were implemented on September 22.

To give effect to the GST rate changes on goods and services, the state GST laws were required to be amended.

Manipur is currently under the President's rule.

Earlier in the day, during the 12 minutes of Zero Hour, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced three bills, in addition to tabling supplementary demands for grants for 2025-2026.

Two bills to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, as well as a new cess on the manufacture of pan masala, were introduced. They are the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

Government has listed 13 bills for consideration during Winter Session The government has listed 13 Bills for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee.

The other legislative proposals likely to be taken up this Winter session include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition uproar With Opposition members continuing their protests, the House was adjourned for the day to meet again on December 2.

Opposition leaders, while emerging from an all-party meeting on Sunday, said they will press for a debate on SIR.

The Election Commission had announced SIR in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls was announced separately. It is being called 'Special Revision'.

