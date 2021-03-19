New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that will do away with the distinction between captive and non-captive mines, allow captive mines to sell up to 50% of the minerals excavated during the current year, and help auction more mines.

The bill, once it becomes law, will also allow the union government conduct auctions for those blocks wherein the “state governments face challenges in conducting auction or fail to conduct it", with the revenues accruing from such blocks going to the state government’ exchequer.

As part of the government' efforts to usher in structural reforms in the mining sector, the bill that amends some sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act will now go the Rajya Sabha during the current budget session of Parliament.

The bill was introduced “to bring structural changes in the mining sector through amendment in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to accelerate growth and generate employment; improve the competitiveness of the mining sector by removing the legacy issues and attracting private investments by bringing in international best practices in exploration and mining."

This law-making exercise assumes significance given that the mineral sector contributes only 1.75% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), with India importing minerals worth ₹2.5 trillion annually.

“It will pave the way for #MineralReforms to make this sector driver of economic activities in the country," said coal and mines and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi in a tweet on Friday.

Also, to expedite mining operations in India, a 50% rebate in the quoted revenue share will be awarded for the quantum of mineral produced and dispatched earlier than the scheduled production date.

This comes against the backdrop of National Mineral Policy goals to increase mineral production by 200% in seven years. Of India’s obvious geological potential area of 0.571 million sq. km, only 10% has been explored.

Going forward, all clearance and licences granted shall continue till the reserves have been mined and post the expiry or termination of the lease, will be transferred to the next successful bidder. This will help attract investors as under the previous regime, the new lessee had pre-embedded clearances for only two years, making it difficult to get fresh clearances within this time period.

These structural reform measures were earlier approved by the Union cabinet. They have been in the works for some time now and were announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last May as part of the fourth tranche of the ₹20 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The amendments also simplify the exploration regime, do away with any charges on transfer of mineral concessions for non-auctioned captive mines, rationalize stamp duty payable on mining, and development of a National Mineral Index for introducing an index-based mechanism for making statutory payments. Also, the National Mineral Exploration Trust will become an autonomous body, in the government’s bid to expedite exploration, with changes to the district mineral foundation fund, a social impact fund that miners have to contribute towards.

This follows after several mines were awarded in the first tranche of commercial coal mining auction wherein there is no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines.

