Lok Sabha passes nursing and midwifery commission bill, and dental commission bill

Lok Sabha passes nursing and midwifery commission bill, and dental commission bill1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST
The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill aims to set up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission, and will repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947, to streamline nursing education in India
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, amid Opposition uproar.
