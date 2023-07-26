Lok Sabha passes the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023

Lok Sabha passes the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 20231 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:15 PM IST
The Bill requires entities to seek prior permission of the union government for de-reservation of forest land and for use of forest land for other purposes. The government’s permission is also needed to lease forest land to private entities.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will exempt land within 100km of border that is needed for national security projects, small roadside amenities, and public roads leading to a habitation, from the purview of the forest conservation laws.
