Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal code bills with 97 Opposition MPs suspended: 'Punishment would be less if...' | Highlights
The Lok Sabha passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill on Wednesday.
The Lok Sabha passed the three criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill — on Wednesday. The three Bill were passed even as 97 Opposition MPs remain suspended from the Lower House amid protest over Parliament security breach.
He added, “There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that."
Moreover, if the accused fails to appear before the court within 90 days, then the trial will proceed in his/her absence, Shah said. In that case, “a lawyers appointed by the government will get the person bail or put him/her on death row…there will be a quick procedure to bring the accused to India from other countries," Shah said.
Besides this, "in CrPC, there were 484 sections. Now there will be 531 sections in it. Changes have been made in 177 sections and nine new sections have been added. (As many as) 39 new sub-sections have been added. 44 new provisions have been added...," Amit Shah said.
Amit Shah also addressed the financial challenges faced by the need when perusing a case in a court. "For years 'tareekh pe tareekh' keep going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws...," Amit Shah said.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!