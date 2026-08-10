Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026 amid protests: All about the Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 without debate amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs protesting the alleged police action against students during a July 20 demonstration, according to PTI. The Bill was introduced earlier in the day by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Advertisement

Opposition MPs had demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the alleged police action. The House was later adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

What does the Tribunals Reforms Bill propose? The Bill seeks to establish a National Tribunals Commission (NTC) to oversee the appointment, administration and functioning of various tribunals. According to ThePrint, the commission will comprise a chairperson, two judicial members and two technical members.

The chairperson will have to be a former Supreme Court judge or a former Chief Justice of a High Court, while technical members will need at least 25 years of experience in fields such as public administration, finance, law or technology.

The NTC will conduct selection processes for tribunal vacancies, review the performance of members and oversee inquiries into complaints against them.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tax amendment bill passed: What changes for UPI transactions

Which tribunals will it cover? The Bill covers 16 tribunals and authorities, including the Central and State Administrative Tribunals, Securities Appellate Tribunal, Armed Forces Tribunal, National Green Tribunal, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and Income-tax Appellate Tribunal.

Meghwal said the legislation does not change the jurisdiction of tribunals under their respective parent Acts.

Why has the government brought the Bill? The Bill proposes to repeal the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, following Supreme Court rulings that struck down key provisions of the legislation over concerns including separation of powers and judicial independence.

According to The Print, the Supreme Court had also highlighted the need for an independent overarching body to handle tribunal appointments, infrastructure and disciplinary matters.

The Bill proposes a centralised appointment system through Search-cum-Selection Committees and requires the government to process recommendations within three months.

Advertisement

What else does the Bill provide? The legislation proposes a National Tribunals Data Grid containing case-related information to improve transparency and facilitate performance monitoring.

It also seeks to standardise tenure, with chairpersons serving for five years or until 70 and members for five years or until 67, whichever is earlier, according to ThePrint.

The proposed NTC and its secretariat are estimated to cost ₹27.14 crore.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the proposed reforms but criticised the government's earlier defence of the 2021 law, saying it had been "compelled to enact many of the very reforms it had stoutly resisted".

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026 amid protests: All about the Bill