Lok Sabha Phase 4 Polls underway: No heatwave forecast; IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in THESE states today
Weather today: Election Commission assured normal to below normal temperatures for polling day. IMD issued orange alert for hailstorm in certain regions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a wet spell with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over East and Central India until May 14th and over South Peninsular India until May 16th. As Phase 4 polling is currently underway, IMD has predicted no significant concerns regarding the heatwave. However, it added that heatwave conditions are predicted over West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and South Haryana on May 16th.