Weather today: Election Commission assured normal to below normal temperatures for polling day. IMD issued orange alert for hailstorm in certain regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a wet spell with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over East and Central India until May 14th and over South Peninsular India until May 16th. As Phase 4 polling is currently underway, IMD has predicted no significant concerns regarding the heatwave. However, it added that heatwave conditions are predicted over West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and South Haryana on May 16th.

"The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures ( -2 degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day. However, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including facilities like water, shamiyana and fans," the Election Commission said.

IMD's orange alert for hailstorm The weather department has predicted hailstorm along with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph likely over isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh and with squalls of 50-60 kmph over Madhya Maharashtra and West Madhya Pradesh on 13th May. Moreover, duststorms or thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph have been predicted over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on 13th May.

IMD rainfall prediction -Scattered to Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds of 40-50 kmph have been predicted over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat region on 13th May while scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds of 40-60 kmph have been predicted over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next four days.

-Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra on May 13th and 14th.

-Over the next six days, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to expect light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds. Odisha will experience these conditions from May 12th to May 15th, while Gangetic West Bengal can expect rains on May 13th.

-The weather department have predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Bihar and Jharkhand from May 12th to May 14th.

-Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe from May 12th to May 16th. Interior Karnataka can expect heavy rainfall on May 12th and 13th, while coastal Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall on May 12th, 13th, and 16th.

-In North East India, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds, is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from May 12th to May 15th, with the likelihood of increased rainfall from May 16th to May 18th.

-Heavy rains have been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 16th May.

