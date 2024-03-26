Active Stocks
Tue Mar 26 2024 15:29:51
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 329.25 1.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 740.05 -0.85%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,042.40 0.81%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.30 0.23%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,863.35 -0.86%
Business News/ News / India/  Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP set to go solo in Punjab, talks with Akali Dal end without alliance
BackBack

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP set to go solo in Punjab, talks with Akali Dal end without alliance

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab, and won't tie up with former ally Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar has said.

The work done by the BJP for Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not hidden from anyone, BJP state unit president Sunil Jakhar has said. (Photo: ANI)Premium
The work done by the BJP for Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not hidden from anyone, BJP state unit president Sunil Jakhar has said. (Photo: ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said it would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab. BJP state unit president Sunil Jakhar has said the saffron party will not tie up with former ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Jakhar noted that the move would benefit all sections of the society in Punjab. "The work done by the BJP for Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not hidden from anyone," he added.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Jakhar said, “The decision was taken after speaking to leaders, party workers, and common people. The move will benefit all sections of the society here in Punjab. No one has worked for Punjab the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has," Jakhar said.

Polling for 13 seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

The development comes almost a week after senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, when asked about the possibility of a tie-up with the SAD, had said, "Negotiations are on. We want all NDA parties to come together."

Also Read | BJP 6th list LS Polls: Candidates announced for one Manipur, 2 Rajasthan seats

The Shiromani Akali Dal had walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. The controversial farm laws were revoked in November 2021, more than a year after farmers began protests along Delhi's borders, with the agitation going on until the legislations were taken back.

Also Read | Lok Sabha polls 2024: After BJP denies Varun Gandhi ticket, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury invites him to Congress

The SAD was one of the oldest allies of the BJP. The two parties had formed an alliance in 1996 and had been fighting elections together. In 2019, they won two Lok Sabha seats each in Punjab.

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats, of which the BJP and SAD, contesting as allies in the former-led NDA, bagged four, with two candidates from each party emerging victorious, in the previous 2019 general elections. The Congress won eight seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Mar 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App