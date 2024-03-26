Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP set to go solo in Punjab, talks with Akali Dal end without alliance
The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in Punjab, and won't tie up with former ally Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar has said.
