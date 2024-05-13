Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Cannot micromanage EC,’ says Delhi HC, dismisses plea seeking action against PM Narendra Modi's ‘communal speeches’
BREAKING NEWS

‘Cannot micromanage EC,’ says Delhi HC, dismisses plea seeking action against PM Narendra Modi's ‘communal speeches’

Livemint

  • ‘Cannot micromanage EC,’ says Delhi HC, dismisses plea seeking action against PM Narendra Modi's ‘communal speeches’

Mint Image

The Delhi High Court has on May 13 dismissed a plea seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged communal speeches during the Lok Sabha election campaign, Bar and Bench reported.

It said that courts cannot micromanage the manner in which the Election Commission of India (ECI) has to deal with the alleged violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

“I cannot micromanage the ECI as to how they deal with the situation…. they are on the ….. of dealing with it.. statement is being made & they will take further action,.. we cannot presume that they will not do what they…." Justice Sachin Datta said.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.