The Chief Election Committee of Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of five candidates, four from Chhattisgarh and one from Tamil Nadu, for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The four candidates nominated in Chhattisgarh include Shashi Singh from Surguja (ST seat), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh (ST seat), Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

The seventh list also includes the name of advocate R. Sudha from the Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu, the last remaining seat in the southern state.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!