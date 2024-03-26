Active Stocks
Tue Mar 26 2024 15:29:51
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 329.25 1.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 740.05 -0.85%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,042.40 0.81%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.30 0.23%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,863.35 -0.86%
Business News/ News / India/  Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress releases 7th list; Shashi Singh, Menka Devi Singh among candidates named
BackBack

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress releases 7th list; Shashi Singh, Menka Devi Singh among candidates named

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Chief Election Committee of Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of five candidates, four from Chhattisgarh and one from Tamil Nadu, for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Breaking newsPremium
Breaking news

The Chief Election Committee of Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of five candidates, four from Chhattisgarh and one from Tamil Nadu, for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The four candidates nominated in Chhattisgarh include Shashi Singh from Surguja (ST seat), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh (ST seat), Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

The seventh list also includes the name of advocate R. Sudha from the Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu, the last remaining seat in the southern state.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Mar 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App