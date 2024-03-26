Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress releases 7th list; Shashi Singh, Menka Devi Singh among candidates named

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress releases 7th list; Shashi Singh, Menka Devi Singh among candidates named

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Chief Election Committee of Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of five candidates, four from Chhattisgarh and one from Tamil Nadu, for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The four candidates nominated in Chhattisgarh include Shashi Singh from Surguja (ST seat), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh (ST seat), Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

The seventh list also includes the name of advocate R. Sudha from the Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu, the last remaining seat in the southern state.

