Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress announces candidates for 3 seats in West Bengal

The Congress on Sunday released a fresh list with three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in West Bengal. The grand old party has fielded Pradip Biswas from Bangaon Reserve seat (SC), Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal Lok Sabha constituencies.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!