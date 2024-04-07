Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress announces candidates for 3 seats in West Bengal
The Congress on Sunday released a fresh list with 3 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in West Bengal. The grand old party has fielded Pradip Biswas from Bangaon Reserve seat (SC), Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal Lok Sabha constituencies
