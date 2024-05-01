Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Delhi HC rejects plea for virtual campaigning by arrested leaders, terms it ‘highly adventurous’
Delhi High Court rejects plea for arrested political leaders to campaign virtually for 2024 elections, calling it 'highly adventurous'. The bench warns that allowing this could set a precedent for criminals like Dawood Ibrahim to form political parties.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to develop a mechanism to permit arrested political leaders to campaign through virtual mode for the Lok Sabha election 2024.
