Lok Sabha polls 2024: For new EVMs, ₹10,000 crore needed every 15 years, say EC
The commission said keeping in mind the production of new machines, increasing warehousing facilities and other logistical issues, the first simultaneous elections can only be held in 2029.
Amid the debate over simultaneous polls taking place in the country, the Election Commission said that they would require an estimated ₹10,000 crore every 15 years to procure new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) if simultaneous polls are held for Lok Sabha and assemblies.