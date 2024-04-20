Lok Sabha polls 2024: Gurugram Police issues advisory for voters amid heatwave

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner has issued an advisory for voters on prevention of heatwave impact amid Lok Sabha polls 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gurugram police have advised voters to drink sufficient water and carry water bottles whenever they go out. Apart from water, rehydration can be done by drinking ORS or homemade drinks. Carry an umbrella and wear light cotton clothes to prevent sunstroke. Avoid drinking carbonated drinks. Besides, the police have asked voters not to bring kids to the polling booth.

The administration said it has assured facilities to prevent heatwave impact such as-- 'Tap facility for drinking water and ORS'; 'use of eco-friendly disposable glass'; 'adequate benches to sit'; 'tent arrangement for sheds'; 'paramedical staff on duty'; 'transport facility for senior citizens'; 'Nodal officer to coordinate and supervise amenities', and 'creche for children'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha polls in Haryana: The Lok Sabha election will be held in a single phase in Haryana on May 25. There are 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana (Ambala, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, ROhtak, Sirsa, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Hisar, Gurugram, Karnal and Faridabad).

Heatwave in India: While hot weather is part of the everyday life of Indians, the intensity and frequency of heat waves in India are rising due to climate change, increasing the risk of working or other outdoor activities.

Eleven people died and several more were hospitalised with heatstroke after they attended a political event held under the afternoon sun in Maharashtra last April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anxious to avoid similar tragedies, the Election Commission of India has instructed electoral officers in each state to raise awareness about the dangers of extreme weather conditions and take steps to help voters cope with the scorching heat.

The measures for polling stations include ensuring the availability of drinking water, rigging up canopies for shade, and providing childcare facilities.

They will also need to have medical kits, healthcare volunteers, and ambulances on hand on voting days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

