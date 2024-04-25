Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds on Friday, April 26, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin. Voters in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will cast their votes in the second phase of general elections tomorrow. Despite rainfall prediction by IMD for Rajasthan, the weather forecasting agency has not issued any alert for the state. Hence sudden rainfall is likely to be a challenge for the voters coming to cast their vote.

“Isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 26 & 27th; over Rajasthan on 26th; over West Uttar Pradesh on 26th; over East Uttar Pradesh on 27th April, 2024," said IMD in its press release.

Elections in Rajasthan

Polling will be held in 13 remaining Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan on April 25. Voters in twelve seats of the state had cast their votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 19. The election campaign for phase 2 ended on Wednesday evening.



The fate of two Union ministers and the BJP state president will be decided in this phase. Political pundits will be keenly watching the polling in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran constituencies on April 26.

Will Lok Sabha elections phase 2 be affected?

According to weather.com, there will be 22% humidity in most parts of Rajasthan tomorrow. The voting in the state will commence at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm. The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.

During the last leg of political campaigns in the state, apart from several senior BJP leaders, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi in Himachal, also held a roadshow rally in the state. Ranaut held a rally in Jaisalmer in support of BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary.

