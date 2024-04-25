Lok Sabha polls phase 2 in Rajasthan 'under a cloud': IMD forecasts isolated rainfall tomorrow; will Phase 2 be hit?
Polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan on April 25. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued isolated rainfall forecast in several districts of the state tomorrow.
Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds on Friday, April 26, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin. Voters in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will cast their votes in the second phase of general elections tomorrow.
Despite rainfall prediction by IMD for Rajasthan, the weather forecasting agency has not issued any alert for the state. Hence sudden rainfall is likely to be a challenge for the voters coming to cast their vote.