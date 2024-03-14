Lok Sabha polls 2024: Kerala's human-animal conflict takes centre stage in elections
Kerala grapples with a surge in human-animal conflicts, resulting in deaths, injuries, and economic setbacks. Political parties advocate for amendments to the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 to address the escalating problem
Amidst the serene landscapes and lush greenery of Kerala's hilly and forested districts, a troubling saga has unfolded in recent months, with communities facing a surge in human-animal conflicts that have left a trail of death, injury, and mounting economic losses in their wake.