Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address four mega rallies in North Karnataka today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi will be in Karnataka on Sunday wherein he will address four rallies (Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari). Karnataka's remaining 14 seats will vote on May 7

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others during an election campaign road show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. According to BJP election management committee Karnataka state coordinator V Sunil Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will reach Belagavi on Sunday morning and address a public meeting at 10 am. The Prime Minister will then fly to Sirsi (Uttara Kannada) to attend a public meeting at 12 noon. PM's next destination will be Davanagere, where he is expected to take part in an election rally at 2 pm. Later, Modi will address a public meeting in Ballari at 4 pm.

Here are LIVE updates on PM Modi's rally in North Karnataka

28 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Karnataka

Ahead of third phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari.

