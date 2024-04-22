Lok Sabha polls 2024: Re-polling at 11 Manipur polling booths ends peacefully, over 81% turnout recorded
The re-polling conducted at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday following a directive from the Election Commission—which declared the initial polls held on April 19 null and void—concluded peacefully with a turnout of 81.6%, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur Pradeep Kumar Jha said.