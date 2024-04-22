The re-voting conducted at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday following a directive from the Election Commission—concluded peacefully with a turnout of almost 81.6%, Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha said

The re-polling conducted at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday following a directive from the Election Commission—which declared the initial polls held on April 19 null and void—concluded peacefully with a turnout of 81.6%, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur Pradeep Kumar Jha said.

“Repolling at 11 stations...has been completed. The polling was absolutely peaceful, necessary arrangements were done, and precautionary measures were also taken...people turned out in huge numbers. Across the 11 polling stations, percentage today has been 81.6%, which is very good and encouraging...on 26th April, during the second phase, a similar trend will continue and we will have peaceful elections with huge turnout," Jha told ANI.

On Saturday, the election panel ordered the re-polling at several locations including Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai Assembly constituency, four stations in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju within the Imphal East district, along with three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in the Imphal West district following reports of violence and electoral malpractices during the initial phase of voting. Incidents of firing, voter intimidation, and destruction of electronic voting machines were reported. There were also allegations of booth capturing.

Both the BJP and the Congress accused each other of inciting violence and violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The state has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023. Kukis, who make up 16% of Manipur's population and live in the hills, receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education, while Meiteis, who make up 53% of the population, control the more prosperous lowlands.

Manipur has historically demonstrated robust voter engagement, with a remarkable 82% turnout recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

