Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi promises 'Bullet train' in south India during Tamil Nadu rally | 10 points
Promising that Bullet trains will run in South India also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said in Tamil Nadu that, 'BJP's manifesto promises to extend this progress with the introduction of bullet trains in the South, with surveys set to begin once the third term commences'
Addressing a public rally at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP-led NDA government is tirelessly working towards the development of the southernmost state of the country.
