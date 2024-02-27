PM Modi urged all to join the campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on first-time voters to make the electoral process even more participative under the '#MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye' campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi urged all to join the campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.

With the general elections expected in April-May, he said there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be enforced in March like it was done in 2019, a reference to the expected announcement of the election schedule sometime next month.

The MCC guidelines of the Election Commission ask governments not to use official events or public-funded platforms for something that may be seen to give the ruling party publicity or political advantage.

Taking to the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote: "Let us make our electoral process even more participative. I call upon people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, among first time voters - #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye!"

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared a video on X with the 'tune' for the campaign and urged all to embrace "this responsibility and celebrate the power of our collective voices online."

Thakur on his social media post said, "A clarion call was given by our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji in his recent Mann Ki Baat address and as the Nation gears up for its biggest festival of democracy, I urge all of you to join the MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye campaign and encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right."

"Here it is, Tune in now to the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye Anthem and share it with everyone. Let’s take the campaign forward in our own ways and styles. Let’s embrace this responsibility and celebrate the power of our collective voices online @mygovindia and in the colleges!" Thakur added.

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections are expected to be held across the country between April and May this year.

On Sunday, PM Modi said that his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast will not be aired for the next three months in line with political ethics in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

