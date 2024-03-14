Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi-led panel to meet to pick new Election Commissioner today, days after Arun Goel's resignation
The meeting will be held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (7LKM) where the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will also be present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-powered committee on selecting election commissioners and will meet on Thursday, March 14, to finalize the names of two new election commissioners. The meeting will be held at 7, LKm for the appointment of the Election Commissioner today.