The meeting will be held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (7LKM) where the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary will also be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-powered committee on selecting election commissioners and will meet on Thursday, March 14, to finalize the names of two new election commissioners. The meeting will be held at 7, LKm for the appointment of the Election Commissioner today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary will participate in the meeting to be held at noon, ANI reported quoting sources. Based on the recommendation of the selection committee, President Droupadi Murmu will then appoint the two members of the poll panel.

A search committee headed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met on Wednesday evening to prepare a panel of five candidates to fill two vacancies of election commissioners in the Election Commission, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Once the appointments are notified, they will be the first to have been made under the new law. The law also gives power to the three-member selection panel to appoint a person not short-listed by the search committee.

The vacancies were created by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the surprise resignation of Arun Goel on March 8. His resignation was notified on March 9.

This leaves Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the sole member of the poll authority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the new law on the appointment of CEC and ECs came into force recently, the election commissioners were appointed by the President on the government's recommendation and as per custom, the senior-most was appointed as CEC.

Clause 2 of Article 324 of the Constitution states that the Election Commission shall consist of the Chief Election Commissioner and such number of other Election Commissioners, if any, as the President may from time to time fix.

Originally, the commission had only a CEC. It currently consists of the CEC and two election commissioners. Two additional commissioners were first appointed on October 16, 1989, but they had a very short tenure till January 1, 1990. Later, on October 1, 1993, two additional election commissioners were appointed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The concept of a multi-member EC has been in operation since then, with decisions made by a majority vote.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

