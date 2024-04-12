PM Modi says 'this decade belongs to Uttarakhand', outlines plans for 5G, tourism
PM Modi highlighted developmental work in Uttarakhand, focusing on increased tourism, improved infrastructure, and initiatives for youth employment and horticulture.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the developmental and infrastructural work his party has done in Uttarakhand in areas like tourism, employment, etc. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the prime minister talked at lengths about what the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by him has done for the hilly state. PM Modi harped on ‘increased’ tourism, especially for Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand to reiterate developmental work being done in the state.