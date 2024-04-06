Active Stocks
'Saas-bahu series far from reality...': Smriti Irani schools women voters to get over TV serials, 'pay attention to...'

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

‘I request all the women that if we want everyone to take women seriously in politics, then we have to pay attention to important political issues,’ Smriti Irani, who is Union Minister for Women and Child Development said on April 5

File image of Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani (ANI)Premium
File image of Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani (ANI)

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani had some words of advice for women voters ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, ANI reported. Speaking at a rally in Bengaluru, Irani, who is Minister for Women and Child Development, asked women to "pay attention to important political issues".

"I request all the women that if we want everyone to take women seriously in politics, then we have to pay attention to important political issues. 'Saas-Bahu' serials are very far from the realities of life. The women who understand this can have a successful social and political life..." she said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi will face ‘Amethi fate’ in Wayanad too, says BJP candidate K Surendran

"The Gandhi family looted the country by clicking pictures and smiling... Casting your vote is a heavy responsibility, it is not a game of any TV serial..." she added.

Notably, before her foray into politics, Irani became a household name for her lead role in Ekta Kapoor's emblematic “saas-bahu" TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

Amethi Lok Sabha Seat

Earlier on April 4, Robert Vadra, businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband said Amethi's people want him to contest from the constituency against the sitting MP Smriti Irani in the upcoming General Elections.

"...The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a member of Parliament...For years, the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur...The people of Amethi are really troubled by the current Member of Parliament, they think they have made a mistake by electing her..." Vadra told news agency ANI.

"Even I get requests from Amethi people that if I join politics, I should choose Amethi. I remember, my first political campaign with Priyanka (Gandhi) was in Amethi in 1999," he said. Also hinting at his intentions to debut as a politician, Vadra said, “I want Priyanka to become an MP first and then I feel I can also come."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 06 Apr 2024, 07:39 AM IST
