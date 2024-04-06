'Saas-bahu series far from reality...': Smriti Irani schools women voters to get over TV serials, 'pay attention to...'
‘I request all the women that if we want everyone to take women seriously in politics, then we have to pay attention to important political issues,’ Smriti Irani, who is Union Minister for Women and Child Development said on April 5
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani had some words of advice for women voters ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, ANI reported. Speaking at a rally in Bengaluru, Irani, who is Minister for Women and Child Development, asked women to "pay attention to important political issues".