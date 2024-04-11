Lok Sabha polls: Who is 12th dropout Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, son of Indira Gandhi's assassin, contesting from Punjab?
Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, a Class 12 dropout, is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins responsible for the killing of the late Prime Minister at her residence on October 31, 1984.
In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, a family member of one of the assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Faridkot (Reserved) constituency, NDTV reported on Thursday.
