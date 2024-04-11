Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, a Class 12 dropout, is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins responsible for the killing of the late Prime Minister at her residence on October 31, 1984.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, a family member of one of the assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Faridkot (Reserved) constituency, NDTV reported on Thursday.

Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, a Class XII dropout, is the son of Beant Singh, one of the two assassins responsible for the killing of the late Prime Minister at her residence on October 31, 1984.

He has a history of participating in electoral polls. According to The Tribune, he contested the Punjab Assembly election in 2007 from Bhadaur in Barnala district and got only 15,702 votes. He also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election in 2004 from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat and got 1,13,490 votes. In 2009 and 2014 he again unsuccessfully contested from Bathinda and Fatehgarh Sahib (Reserved) constituencies respectively.

In the 2014 elections, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa disclosed assets amounting to ₹3.5 crore in his election affidavit.

In 2019, he represented the Bahujan Samaj Party in the Lok Sabha elections but was unsuccessful.

It’s noteworthy that Sarabjit Singh Khalsa comes from a politically active family background. His mother, Bimal Kaur, and his grandfather, Sucha Singh, both served as Members of Parliament from Ropar and Bathinda, respectively, in 1989. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named singer Hans Raj Hans and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded actor Karamjit Anmol from the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Faridkot seat is currently represented by Congress MP Mohammad Sadique.



