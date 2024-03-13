‘PM Modi will be re-elected, be prime minister again’, says US Congressman
US Congressman Rich McCormick expressed confidence in PM Modi's re-election and praised his popularity, progressive outlook on the economy, and strategic importance as an ally against autocracies like China.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: With Lok Sabha elections just months away, PM Modi has gained support from US Congressman Rich McCormick who has exuded confidence that he would be re-elected as Prime Minister. Congressman Rich McCormick is a Republican from Georgia.
