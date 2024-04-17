‘Withheld some political posts at Election Commission request’, says Elon Musk's X
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Social media platform X has said that it withholds some political posts in India based on Election Commission orders.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Social media platform X on April 16 said that it had restrained certain posts in India featuring political content from elected officials, political parties, and candidates for office following directives from the country's Election Commission, Reuters reported.