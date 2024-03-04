BJP candidate Upendra Singh Rawat's fake' obscene video goes viral, case filed
An obscene video of BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat surfaced on social media after he was fielded as a candidate, leading to an FIR against unknown accused. Rawat claimed the video was doctored to tarnish his image.
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded its Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat from the same seat, his ‘forged’ obscene video surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, said police.
