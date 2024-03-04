Active Stocks
BJP candidate Upendra Singh Rawat's fake' obscene video goes viral, case filed

Edited By Alka Jain

An obscene video of BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat surfaced on social media after he was fielded as a candidate, leading to an FIR against unknown accused. Rawat claimed the video was doctored to tarnish his image.

BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat. (HT)
BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat. (HT)

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded its Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat from the same seat, his ‘forged’ obscene video surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, said police. 

Rawat's secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat filed a complaint in this regard and an FIR has been lodged against an unknown accused, said Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi. 

In the FIR, it was alleged that some people had made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.

Police sources informed the news agency PTI that in the video circulated online, a man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman, and the person seen in this video is said to be Upendra Singh Rawat.

"As soon as I got the party's ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act", claiming that the video is completely doctored. I hope the accused will be identified soon," he said. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied a ticket to the then-sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

On Saturday, BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are on the list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a third straight term in the Lower House from Varanasi while Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP from the Congress in 2020, will contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, while Mansukh Mandaviya will contest Porbandar.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will contest from North-East Delhi while late BJP stalwart and former Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj's daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, will contest from New Delhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will seek a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Lucknow while his colleague in the central cabinet, Smriti Irani, will again contest Amethi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi secured a victory in Varanasi with 6,74,664 against Congress's Ajay Rai. The BJP-led National Democratic Party (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 10:44 AM IST
