Karnataka Police summons BJP national president JP Nadda, IT-cell head Amit Malviya over tweet targeting SC/ST community
Karnataka Police summoned BJP President JP Nadda and IT head Amit Malviya over a tweet targeting SC/ST community. Asked to appear within 7 days. Complaint filed on a video leading to investigation.
The Karnataka Police summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and the party's IT-cell head, Amit Malviya, on Wednesday in connection with a tweet posted by BJP Karnataka allegedly against the SC/ST community.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message