The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party—chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—on Thursday night met at the party headquarters in the national capital to take a call on the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa's Pramod Sawant, Devendra Fanavis, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Keshav Maurya were among other prominent leaders who arrived at the party headquarters for the CEC meeting.

PM Modi held a separate meeting with party president Nadda and Home Minister Shah before the CEC meeting at his residence, while the other senior leaders pondered the lists of prospective candidates at the BJP headquarters, NDTV reported.

The report further said the meet is likely to focus on the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat and other states. A decision on candidates for the states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu has been put on hold.

Earlier, PTI reported that many union ministers, including Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, are likely to be fielded in the Lok Sabha election after the party chose not to give them another Rajya Sabha term during the recent biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament.

