Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged into Sansad TV1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 12:05 PM IST
Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect
Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into one channel- Sansad television.
Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, read a order by Sunil Minocha, the under secretary of Sansad Television.
Developing story
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.