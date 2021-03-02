Subscribe
Home >News >India >Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged into Sansad TV
In this Lok Sabha, more than 200 bills that improve the well-being of India were adopted by the House.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged into Sansad TV

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST Staff Writer

Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into one channel- Sansad television.

Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, read a order by Sunil Minocha, the under secretary of Sansad Television.

Developing story

