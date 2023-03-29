Lok Sabha revokes disqualification of NCP's Mohammad Faizal ahead of SC hearing1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:09 AM IST
The restoration of NCP member Mohammad Faizal's membership comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearting in the matter
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.
