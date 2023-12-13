Lok Sabha security breach: Accused had visitors' pass issued by BJP MP Pratap Simha, say reports
Lok Sabha security breach: Sagar Sharma, one of the accused, had a visitor pass to the Parliament which was issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha
Lok Sabha security breach: The two men who barged into Lok Sabha on Wednesday, triggering a massive security scare, are identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, news platform India Today reported on Wednesday. As per the report, Sagar Sharma had a visitor pass to the Parliament which was issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha. The two men intruded into the House and disrupted the proceedings on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks.