Lok Sabha security breach: The two men who barged into Lok Sabha on Wednesday, triggering a massive security scare, are identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, news platform India Today reported on Wednesday. As per the report, Sagar Sharma had a visitor pass to the Parliament which was issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha. The two men intruded into the House and disrupted the proceedings on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks.

Lok Sabha security breach: Men leap across tables, spray smoke | 10 points

Another report by the news platform NDTV quoted suspended BSP MP Danish Ali confirming that the visitor's pass of the accused was issued by BJP MP Pratap Simha's office.

In the videos of the intrusion which is breaking the internet, one of the accused can be seen hopping from one desk to another as some MPs try to block his movements. The accused, identified as Sagar Sharma, was later caught by MPs and security personnel of the Parliament. The MPs informed that the two released yellow-coloured smoke creating panic inside the House.

Accused carried smoke canisters

The breach questions the security arrangements in the new Parliament building and how the two accused carried smoke canisters inside the House. To enter any House of Parliament, one has to clear five levels of security clearances.

"It was only after the second person jumped that I realised it was a security breach... the gas could have been poisonous," Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said while demanding a probe into the matter.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared an update on the smoke released in the Parliament and said as per the primary investigation of Delhi Police, it was just smoke and there is nothing to worry about. "A thorough investigation of the incident that took place during Zero Hour, is being done. Essential instructions have also been given to the Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that it was just a smoke and there is no need to worry about the smoke," the Speaker said.

