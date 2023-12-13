The father of one of the persons accused of security breach inside the Lok Sabha on Wednesday condemned his son's actions. He said, "If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him. But, if he has done something wrong, I strongly condemn it."

"Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong for the society," Devraj, the father of accused, Manoranjan, was quoted by ANI as saying. Meanwhile, in an interview with the Indian Express, the father emphasised that his son is a "good" and "honest" person and that, he was unaware that Manoranjan was in Delhi.

Manoranjan D was reportedly among the two people who had barged into the Parliament building on Wednesday, causing a major security breach.

View Full Image Police personnel apprehend a man carrying a can emitting yellowish smoke while he was protesting outside the Parliament premises, during the Winter session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (PTI)

BJP MP Pratap Simha's authorisation passes were issued to the two accused. Simha knew Manoranjan as he hailed from his constituency Mysuru and he would come to Simha's office very often, sources told news agency PTI.

When asked about their associated Pratap Simha, Manoranjan's father told the Indian Express that he is their local MP and they share a good relationship with him.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that Manoranjan's co-accused was identified as Sagar Sharma. Manoranjan D had reportedly introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, sources said.

Besides Manoranjan and Sharma, two more people were held in connection with the incident and were caught from outside Parliament. They were identified as Neelam and Amol. A total of four people were detained by security forces.

Another accused worried over unemployment

Neelam is a student from Haryana's Jind district and has been living in Hisar for higher studies, NDTV reported. She was one of the two who threw the smoke canister outside the parliament building, the report said. Neelam's brother, Ramniwas, was quoted as saying that she studies in Hisar and is not linked with any political party.

Her younger brother said, "...We didn't even know that she went to Delhi. All we knew was that she was in Hisar for her studies...She had visited us the day before yesterday and returned yesterday. She has qualified BA, MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, CTET, M.Phil and NET. She had raised the issue of unemployment several times and had also participated in farmers' protests..."

Meanwhile, Neelam's mother told ANI that her daughter "was worried about unemployment". She said, "I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die..."