The father of one of the persons accused of security breach inside the Lok Sabha on Wednesday condemned his son's actions. He said, "If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him. But, if he has done something wrong, I strongly condemn it."

"Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong for the society," Devraj, the father of accused, Manoranjan, was quoted by ANI as saying. Meanwhile, in an interview with the Indian Express, the father emphasised that his son is a "good" and "honest" person and that, he was unaware that Manoranjan was in Delhi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manoranjan D was reportedly among the two people who had barged into the Parliament building on Wednesday, causing a major security breach.

Police personnel apprehend a man carrying a can emitting yellowish smoke while he was protesting outside the Parliament premises, during the Winter session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

When asked about their associated Pratap Simha, Manoranjan's father told the Indian Express that he is their local MP and they share a good relationship with him.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that Manoranjan's co-accused was identified as Sagar Sharma. Manoranjan D had reportedly introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, sources said.

Besides Manoranjan and Sharma, two more people were held in connection with the incident and were caught from outside Parliament. They were identified as Neelam and Amol. A total of four people were detained by security forces.

Another accused worried over unemployment Neelam is a student from Haryana's Jind district and has been living in Hisar for higher studies, NDTV reported. She was one of the two who threw the smoke canister outside the parliament building, the report said. Neelam's brother, Ramniwas, was quoted as saying that she studies in Hisar and is not linked with any political party.

Her younger brother said, "...We didn't even know that she went to Delhi. All we knew was that she was in Hisar for her studies...She had visited us the day before yesterday and returned yesterday. She has qualified BA, MA, B.Ed, M.Ed, CTET, M.Phil and NET. She had raised the issue of unemployment several times and had also participated in farmers' protests..."

Meanwhile, Neelam's mother told ANI that her daughter "was worried about unemployment". She said, "I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die..."

What happened in Parliament on Wednesday Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm on Wednesday. While one was spotted jumping over the benches, the other was left dangling from the gallery before jumping into the Chamber, according to several MPs present in the House.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed coloured gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

Investigations are underway to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

Meanwhile, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected the samples of coloured smoke flares used outside and inside the Parliament on Wednesday.

Neelam and Amol were arrested for violation of Section 144 and brought to Parliament Street police station in the national capital.

Speaker Om Birla said the Lok Sabha is conducting a probe into the incident and the Delhi Police has also been instructed to carry out an investigation.

The two incidents came on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people

