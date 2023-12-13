Lok Sabha security breach: In a security nightmare for India's Parliament, two men intruded into Lok Sabha with smoke cannisters and disrupted the proceedings of the House during the 'Zero-Hour.' The intrusion into Lok Sabha came on the day when India is remembering the horrific 2001 Parliament attack in which 9 people including 8 security forces personnel were killed defending India's political leadership. The videos of the incident are viral on social media platforms where the intruders can be seen moving toward the Speaker's chair.

Moreover, the Delhi Police also detained two protestors from the front area of Transport Bhawan. The protestors were releasing yellow smoke and raised slogans while being taken away by the Delhi Police. The police sources mentioned that the accused may get interrogated by multiple agencies.

What we know about the accused so far?

The MPs who witnessed the disruption of the House informed that the accused jumped from the visitor's gallery and started raising the “tanashahi nahi chalegi" (down with dictatorship) slogan in the House. BSP MP Ram Shiromani Verma informed that after detaining the accused, the security personnel found an Aadhaar card with a Lucknow address on one of the intruders.

Moreover, a report by news platform India Today claimed that the two accused are identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. The report added that Sagar Sharma had a visitor pass issued by Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha while Manorajan is an engineering graduate.

"When we caught hold of one of them, he took out something from his shoe, emanating smoke. Later the second person was also caught," MP Hanuman Beniwal said while narrating the whole incident.

The smoke created panic among MPs as some thought it to be toxic gas. Lok Sabha Speaker cleared the air on the subject and said that the Delhi Police's primary investigation has confirmed that it was just smoke. "A thorough investigation of the incident that took place during zero hour, is being done. Essential instructions have also been given to the Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that it was just a smoke and there is no need to worry about the smoke," he added.

‘We have no other medium left’: Accused after detention from Transport Bhavan

Delhi Police has shared the information about the two individuals held in custody for participating in the demonstration in front of Transport Bhawan. The police identified the two as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25). They also noted that an ongoing investigation is in progress.

A video is doing rounds on the internet where Neelam can be seen taken away by police personnel. “My name is Neelam. The Indian government which is oppressing us is using sticks and rods. Being put inside. Being tortured. We have no other medium left. We are students. We are not affiliated with any organization. Stop dictatorship...," the accused said