Lok Sabha security breach: Engineering graduate carrying Lucknow Aadhaar cards | All we know about accused
Lok Sabha security breach: BSP MP Ram Shiromani Verma informed that after detaining the accused, the security personnel found an Aadhaar card with a Lucknow address on one of the intruders
Lok Sabha security breach: In a security nightmare for India's Parliament, two men intruded into Lok Sabha with smoke cannisters and disrupted the proceedings of the House during the 'Zero-Hour.' The intrusion into Lok Sabha came on the day when India is remembering the horrific 2001 Parliament attack in which 9 people including 8 security forces personnel were killed defending India's political leadership. The videos of the incident are viral on social media platforms where the intruders can be seen moving toward the Speaker's chair.
The India Today report mentioned that after their arrest the two accused raised pro-India slogans and denied being part of any organisation. Delhi Police has beefed up the security arrangements around Parliament and the accused are expected to be interrogated by multiple agencies.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!