Lok Sabha security breach: Men leap across tables, spray smoke; shout 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' | 10 points
The incident happened on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.
The Lower House of Parliament saw a major security breach on Wednesday, December 13, when two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero Hour was in progress. They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).