The Lower House of Parliament saw a major security breach on Wednesday, December 13, when two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero Hour was in progress. They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

Following the incident, the Lok Sabha was adjourned.

After opening gas canisters that emitted smoke inside the Parliament building, the two protestors raised slogans such as "Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (dictatorship will not be allowed), "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat", the officials said.

The incidents came on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

As the House met at 2 pm, amid concerns raised by various leaders, including on the threat video recently released by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Speaker Om Birla said it would not be right to discuss the issue in the House.

Lok Sabha security breach: What we know so far What transpired in Lok Sabha? -Two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero Hour was in progress. They also shouted slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed), 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and 'Jai Bheem".

-In a separate incident, the Delhi Police arrested two people from outside Parliament. The two had been demonstrating outside Parliament in front of Transport Bhavan with colour smoke.

-The intruders inside and outside parliament used gas canisters that emitted red and yellow smoke, the Delhi Police informed

How to intruders could breach Lok Sabha? -Several media reports have said that the visitor pass issued to the intruders of the Lok Sabha it was issued to one Sagar Sharma, and was issued in the name of BJP MP Pratap Simha.

-The pass bore the name of the detainee, Sagar Sharma, and was issued in the name of BJP MP Pratap Simha.

How the Lok Sabha intruders were caught? -Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla reportedly caught hold of the two persons who jumped down the visitors' gallery into the House.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla narrated the incident and said, "...He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach..."

Who were the demonstrators? -The two men who intruded the Lok Sabha on Wednesday were identified as Mysuru-based Manoranjan D, an engineer by profession, and Sagar Sharma

-The two protesters caught from outside Parliament were identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25)

What Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said? "The incident that happened during Zero House, that is being investigated by the Lok Sabha and Delhi Police has been given requisite directions regarding the same. However, the smoke, which was the reason of our worry, it has been found in preliminary investigation that it's not a matter of concern," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

-Birla informed the House that four persons have been arrested - two from inside the House, and two from outside Parliament in connection with the incident.

2001 Parliament attack: 22nd Anniversary -Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "On the same morning (of December 13) in 2001, the old Parliament was attacked. While we agree this attack is not the same as that one, does this not prove that necessary precautions were not taken?"

-Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people were detained from outside Parliament

