Lok Sabha security breach: Security rules changed; body scanners, glass on visitors' gallery, say reports
Lok Sabha security breach: The visitors' gallery is going to be encased with glass to avoid people jumping into the chamber
Lok Sabha security breach: Hours after a major security breach in the Lower House of Parliament, the security protocols are overhauled with strict measures to reduce any contact between MPs and visitors. According to a report by NDTV, separate entrances will be allotted to MPs, staff members, and the press while the visitors will be allowed only from the fourth gate. To be sure, the visitor's passes are suspended after the breach and it will take a while before visitors will be allowed back into Parliament.