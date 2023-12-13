Lok Sabha security breach: Hours after a major security breach in the Lower House of Parliament, the security protocols are overhauled with strict measures to reduce any contact between MPs and visitors. According to a report by NDTV , separate entrances will be allotted to MPs, staff members, and the press while the visitors will be allowed only from the fourth gate. To be sure, the visitor's passes are suspended after the breach and it will take a while before visitors will be allowed back into Parliament.

Moreover, the report also mentioned the arrangements to encase the visitor's galley with glass to avoid people jumping into the chamber. The authorities will also set up body scan machines in the security apparatus of the Parliament with a substantial increase in the number of security personnel.

According to an India Today report, both the Houses of Parliament will now have their security directors and the CRPF will be in charge of the security of the outer ring.

Well-planned strategy

Delhi Police sources on Wednesday revealed that six people planned the intrusion inside the Lok Sabha. While all six wanted to get into Parliament, only two got visitor passes. "Security agencies are trying to find if the six accused were instructed by anyone or organisation to breach Parliament security," sources told PTI.

The police arrested four people on Wednesday. While Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan were arrested from inside the Parliament building, Neelam and Amol Shinde were protesting outside the Transport Bhawan.

As per the sources, the accused laid out a well-planned strategy to intrude into Parliament and their motives remain unclear. "The six accused knew each other for four years. They hatched the plan a few days ago and even did recce," sources said.

Families express shock

The families of the accused also expressed shock over the incident with Manoranjan's father saying that his son should be "hanged if he has done something wrong for the society." The father also mentioned that BJP MP Pratap Simha, who issued the visitor pass to the accused, is their local MP and the family shares a good relationship with him.

Meanwhile, Neelam's mother said that her daughter was worried about unemployment. "I had spoken with her but she never told me anything about Delhi. She used to tell me that she is so highly qualified but has no job, so it is better to die..." she said.

