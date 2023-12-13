In a major security breach, two men barged into Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the discussions in the Lower House of the Parliament. The men reportedly jumped inside the House from the visitor gallery and sprayed some yellow substance, before some MPs and security personnel caught them. The security breach comes on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi news: After Lok Sabha, cops detain protesters using colour smoke in front of Transport Bhawan | Watch More visuals from Lok Sabha show how one BJP MP Khagen Murmu was reading something when the commotion began forcing the acting Speaker Rajendra Agarwal to adjourn the house. In the video, one of the intruders can be seen evading the confronting MPs and hopping from one desk to another.

The action was also reported from outside the Parliament where Delhi Police informed that it had detained two protesters from front of Transport Bhavan. The police spokesperson mentioned that the protestors were using colored smoke. Delhi Police statement identified the protestors as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25).

The Delhi Police conveyed that it is anticipated that the individuals in custody will undergo interrogation by various authorities.

The high-profile security breach came exactly 22 years after the 2001 Parliament attack during which the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists engaged in a firefight with Parliament's security personnel. The attacks were launched with the aim of eliminating the top political leadership of India and 9 people, including 8 security forces personnel were killed in the attacks.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla released a statement on the security breach and said two people were arrested from inside the house, while two were arrested from outside. The authorities have seized all their belongings.

‘I snatched it away…’: Congress MP on confronting the intruders Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught the two intruders with the help of Parliament security personnel narrated the incident and said one of the intruder had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. "...He had something in his hand which was emitting yellow-coloured smoke. I snatched it away and continued throwing it outside...This is a major security breach..." Gurjeet Singh Aujla said.

