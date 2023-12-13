Lok Sabha security breach: When Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatened to ‘attack Parliament on or before Dec 13’
Lok Sabha security breach: Days before the incident on Wednesday, Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had released a video in which he had threatened to attack the Indian “Parliament on or before December 13”.
A major "security breach" in the Lok Sabha led to commotion and triggered panic among the MPs in the Lower House on Wednesday, December 13. The incident happened days after Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly threatened to attack the Indian "Parliament on or before December 13". However, no connection has yet been established between the Wednesday's incident and Pannun's threat earlier this month.