Lok Sabha security breach: Who is BJP MP Pratap Simha who issued visitor pass to Parliament intruders?
Two miscreants had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.
Lok Sabha Security Breach: The 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack saw four miscreants cause a ruckus inside and outside Parliament with coloured smoke cannisters, and slogans of ‘tanashahi nahin chalegi’. While this momentarily disrupted the Zero Hour of the ongoing Winter Session in the Lok Sabha, all attention has now been diverted to the visitor pass that the two men who intruded the Lok Sabha were issued. The visitor pass was issued in the name of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha.