Lok Sabha Security Breach: The 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack saw four miscreants cause a ruckus inside and outside Parliament with coloured smoke cannisters, and slogans of ‘tanashahi nahin chalegi’. While this momentarily disrupted the Zero Hour of the ongoing Winter Session in the Lok Sabha, all attention has now been diverted to the visitor pass that the two men who intruded the Lok Sabha were issued. The visitor pass was issued in the name of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha.

An image of the visitor pass issued to the intruders to gain access to the inside the Lok Sabha was shared by suspended BSP MP Danish Ali.

View Full Image The image shows the names of one Sagar Sharma (intruder) and BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha

But who is Pratap Simha?

Pratap Simha is a Member of Parliament from Mysuru in Karnataka.

According to police, one of the intruders to the Lok Sabha is a Mysuru-based engineer Manoranjan D.

According to reports, Pratap Simha won from the Mysuru constituency with 43.46% of votes in 2014 and increased his vote share to 52.27% in the 2019 elections.

The 42-year-old is a former journalist and is well-known for a series of columns. He also wrote a biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2007.

The son of a farmer, MP Paratp Simha had earlier said that he idolises PM Modi.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had said, "The fact that these people were apparently sponsored by a sitting MP of the ruling party...These people smuggled in smoke pistols which show there is a serious security lapse. Not only they fired the pistols but also shouted some slogans inaudible to some of us. The new building does not seem to be configured very well when it comes to security by comparison with the arrangements in the old building...."

The two had jumped into the House from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officers visited the Parliament House complex to take stock of the situation after the security breach on Wednesday.

Separately, a man and a woman, identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharasthra's Latur area were detained on Wednesday while they were protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellowish and red smoke.

